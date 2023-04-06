GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenville’s Design and Review Board approved proposals for new development projects at Thursday’s meeting.

319 Rhett Street

The meeting began with the board hearing design changes to a mixed-use development proposed for 319 Rhett Street. The building would include 248 residential units, retail spaces, a boutique hotel with 154 rooms, café and rooftop restaurant.

The plans were first introduced in October 2022. It has received mixed reviews from nearby residents.

“I’m in support of this project for a number of reasons” one resident said. “These are local investors investing in our community. That’s important to me.”

“We will now be surrounded by tall buildings,” Pat Dillinger said. “The character of our city will continue to look more and more like Charlotte every day.”

The board voted to approve the building with conditions.

301 College Street

Attention then turned to 301 College Street where developers are looking to build a 19-story apartment tower next to the former BB&T building. It would include 264 residential units, rooftop terrace, pool and parking for more than 400 cars.

No one spoke in favor of nor against the development Thursday.

The board voted to approve the project’s building materials.

250 N. Church Street

The board then moved to 250 N. Church Street where developers are looking to build Gracie Plaza at the Arena District.

“We saw this property as an opportunity to be transformative to an area that could use some additional stimulation,” Christopher Nelson, the General Counsel for NR Investments, said.

The development would include two towers, a courtyard, restaurant and retail space and subterranean parking structure.

It would be built on the site of the former Greenville Memorial Auditorium.

The towers would house nearly 300 apartments and “provide connectivity” to Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

“The arena has been open for almost 25 years,” Beth Paul, the General Manager of Bon Secours Wellness Arena, said. “This property has been vacant for 25 years. It’s exciting to think about a more engaging entryway into the arena, a safer journey from downtown to the arena.”

Residents did not speak against the development Thursday.

However, the board had concerns about the design of the towers and chose to allow the architects to make changes before they formally vote on the proposal. The board will revisit the development during their June meeting.