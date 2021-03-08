Greenville City Council approves funding for automatically activated police body cameras

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville City Council voted Monday to approve funding for enhancements to police body cameras.

The “Signal Sidearm” technology automatically activates an officer’s camera when he or she removes their gun from its holster. The technology also activates the body worn cameras of other officers within 25 feet of a gun that’s removed from its holster. The change was recommended by the Citizens Advisory Committee on Public Safety, which was tasked with reviewing Greenville Police Department policies after racial justice protests last summer.

Monday, City Council voted of an ordinance to move $60,000 from the law enforcement special revenue fund for equipment to update police body cams with Signal Sidearm technology.

Citizens Advisory Committee member Stacey Owens brought 27 years of law enforcement experience to the group.

“I can tell you with law enforcement and especially with body worn cameras…there’s so many decisions that police officers have to make, right there in a split second,” Owens said. “So this is an outstanding tool for both. It protects the citizens and the police officers.”

He said most police officers love body worn cameras, and he thinks they’d welcome the chance to have them automatically activated when a gun is drawn.

“With so much going on in your mind, I mean the last thing that’s going on is, ‘hey, do I have my camera on?'” Ownes said.

Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson told 7News several weeks ago that all 209 officers in the department would receive the new technology.