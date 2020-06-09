Greenville City Council examines GPD use of force policy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- As many cities are doing now, Greenville is reviewing it’s police department’s ‘use of force’ policies.

Interim Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson presented information on the department’s use of force policy and training to City Council members at a regularly-scheduled work session Monday.



“We take it seriously,” Thompson said.

He also took questions from council members. He said officers undergo training about implicit bias and de-escalation. He also laid out the city’s policy on use of force. It says, “GPD does not use chokeholds or lateral neck restraints. The only exception would be if an officer’s life is in jeopardy.”

It says once a suspect is complying or doesn’t present a threat, the use of additional force is illegal.

Councilwoman Lillian Brock-Flemming said the department’s definition of the term”non-compliance,” which can include physical gestures, stances, and mannerisms, is too vague.



“The reason it bothers me is because some years ago there was an incident with one of my sons after he came back from service etc. and the officer said he was standing as if he’s going to resist. He said, ‘I’m talking to you!'” she said.

She said situations like that can escalate.

“It is the professional police presence that with African Americans, that really oftentimes we get to the other part because this part is so negative and derogation and demeaning to some people that you get some passive resistance,” she said.

Dorothy Dowe, who has served on Greenville’s Public Safety Citizen Review Board, said officers displaying rudeness was a common complaint to the board from white residents, as well.

The legal justification when it comes to use of force that GPD uses is broad– It’s outlined in a supreme court case from 1989, that says the use of force is judged by what the officer knew at the time of the incident. Councilman Ken Gibson, who is also an attorney, agrees that’s a pretty low bar. But he did say there were other things he likes about the policy.

“One of the things that I was actually extremely happy about that we have in it is a provision that requires officers to intervene if they see things that are going on that are going on that aren’t right and also a responsibility on officers to report other officers if they see them doing things that are not right,” Gibson said.

Gibson said he would like to make some clarifications in the policy, especially in the section regarding neck restraints.