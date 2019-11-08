Greenville City Council now majority Democratic after election

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville City Council is now majority Democratic for the first time in years, with Dorothy Dowe defeating Republican councilman at-large George Fletcher.

The other two newly elected council members, Democrat Ken Gibson and Republican John DeWorken replaced members of their own parties, Democrat Jil Littlejohn and Republican Amy Ryberg-Doyle, neither of whom ran for re-election.

“I’m really excited and honored to have the ability to serve our community and serve the city, and I understand the responsibility that goes along with that,” DeWorken said.

7News was unable to reach Dowe Thursday night.

“It feels good,” Gibson said. “My mother was on County Council for two decades, so I know it’s going to be a lot of work.”

Gibson’s mother, Lottie Gibson, was on Greenville County Council for two decades, and his father was a civil rights activist. Gibson is a local attorney and a veteran of the first Gulf War.

“I think that our career needs to be a diverse community, not just racially, but also economically,” he said. “I want to see a city where people from all levels of income can live.”

DeWorken is a small business owner and a former neighborhood president.

“As we create jobs and fight for economic development, make sure we do it in a way that dosen’t suffocate the very people who live in our neighborhoods,” DeWorken said.

Both said they’re focused on local issues that make a difference for the people of Greenville.

“Most everyone who ran really seems to be united around a lot of the same principals,” Gibson said.

“I think the electorate elected me, not based on party, but they elected me based on issues,” DeWorken said. “They don’t expect me, nor should they, to go into City Council and have a party hat. I think they expect me to go to city council and work with council for them.”

The next City Council meeting is Monday, Nov. 11.