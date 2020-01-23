Greenville City Council passes first reading of rezoning for County Square redevelopment project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Square project is one step closer to reshaping part of downtown Greenville. Wednesday, Greenville City Council voted 6-1 to re-zone nearly 40 acres for the project with conditions that were recommended by the City Planning Commission.

City Council voted to accept the Planning Commission’s suggestion to limit building height on the property to 12 stories with just four buildings rising that high. While some members of the public expressed concerns at the special meeting called for a vote on rezoning, others said they are optimistic about the project.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce supports the move, as does the neighborhood association of the nearby Haynie-Sirrine community.

“Our decision to do so was based on a nine month history of educating ourselves on the project and what was at stake,” said Becky Warth, who is the vice president of the Haynie-Sirrine Neighborhood Association.

Critics spoke of the need for clear guidelines on transportation to and from new government offices, which will be relocated to Halton Road. They also expressed concern about traffic, displacement, and affordable housing. The County Square plan includes $2 million of county money for affordable housing over two five years, with a proposed addition of $5 million. But a representative from the Greenville Homeless Alliance said that wouldn’t be enough to help the 850 people who currently need homes in the area.



“To put into context to the $7 million we’ve heard mentioned tonight, to unlock the system for these 850 immediate housing options, we would need a rental subsidy of $3.5 million to $5.7 million for one year,” said Susan McLarty, who is a coordinator at the Greenville Homeless Alliance.

All City Council members voted for the project except Council member Dorothy Dowe, who said she feels the developers’ goals don’t align with those of Greenville residents.



“This project does not consider what is best for our city, and RocaPoint has made it abundantly clear that they are solely motivated by dollars per acre of land,” Dowe said.

Members of Greenville County Council have said they want to get as much money as possible for the project because that money will be going back to taxpayers.

The ordinance now faces a second reading.