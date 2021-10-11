Greenville City Council seeks to make safety improvements in Augusta Rd. area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville will discuss taking responsibility of a 3.2 mile section of Augusta Street from the state Monday night at a city council meeting, according to the council agenda. This would allow them to make safety improvements after at least three accidents in recent months.

The agenda item said the city is requesting ownership of the roadway from Potomac Ave to South Main Street on Augusta Street. Three recent accidents on the road have been deadly.

One person was hit and killed near Emily Lane earlier this year. Another was killed on a dirt bike in June. A woman and her dog were also killed while out running on Augusta street in May.

There’s been more than a hundred comments on a survey put out by the city for community members to weigh in on how to make the road safer.

It’s also been reported that the city set aside $250,000 for pedestrian safety projects like round-a-bouts, adding medians and more crosswalks have been discussed.