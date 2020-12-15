Greenville City Council tables proposal to create pedestrian plaza by Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville City Council tabled a proposal to build an event space by Fluor Field in Greenville’s West End Monday.

The plan calls for turning Field Street into a pedestrian plaza that the city hopes will translate into more economic development in the West End.

“It’s really been a few years in the making,” said Greenville Drive general manager Eric Jarinko.

He said the plaza could be coming to Greenville’s Fluor Field in time for the Greenville Drive’s 2022 season.

Jarinko says they’re inspired by Fenway Park, which is the home base for their affiliate team, the Boston Red Sox.

“Really that’s what we’re trying to recreate here in downtown Greenville…as soon as you’re walking up to the ballpark, you know, you feel part of the experience outside of Fluor Field,” Jarinko said.

Right now, Field street connects Fluor Field with Augusta Street. It’s a low traffic area.

Apartments are under construction across the street from the stadium and the proposal calls for flattening the distance between them into a one-way road with parallel parking on both sides.

The project also calls for public restrooms being built along that corridor.

The project would be a public-private partnership with the city committing up to $2.55 million toward the project.

“It’ll allow us the opportunity on specific nights to really stage exhibitors and things like that prior to games as we prepare for some of our larger youth nights where we have pregame parades, to do some of that staging,” Jarinko said.

Greenville City Council tabled the item until next year so councilmembers can get more feedback from a nearby church and local businesses, like Pink Bee, which is just around the corner.

“Anything that brings more traffic down here that dosen’t affect parking, I think is always good for us,” said Pink Bee manager Barbara Poole.

7News reached out to the Allen Temple AME Church to hear what their leadership thinks about the idea, but didn’t hear back by airtime.

