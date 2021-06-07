Greenville City Council unanimously approves funding to make streets safer for pedestrians

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville City Council unanimously approved an additional $250,000 in funding during a special called meeting Monday night, in an effort to make the city’s streets safer.

That money will fund studies made by a third party to identify problem areas for traffic and to create solutions.

“At the end of the day, what we want as parents is you want to be able to let your kids out of the house without worrying so much for them to cross the road,” said Councilman John Deworken.

He said it’s all about protecting the people of Greenville.

“What that really means is we’re going to bring in experts that are going to be able to say to us, council, and going to be able to say to the staff here are the problem areas that you have in the city that you have to address,” said Deworken.

“The general topic of speeding cars, safe sidewalks, safe streetways is a very common point of interest I routinely work with my constituents on,” said Councilman Wil Brasington.

Brasington said Monday night’s amendment is an important step.

“To evaluate critically all of our roadways and to ensure that any known pre-existing safety conditions or of equal, if not greater importance, anything that we’re not aware of now gets pinpointed and very promptly addressed,” said Brasington.

City officials said the recent hit-and-run death of a woman on Augusta Street led to this move.

The City is considering the addition of more radar speed signs and repainting existing pedestrian crosswalks for higher visibility as suggested improvements to Augusta Street. Other options include pedestrian signal crossings, sidewalk widening, and rumble strips to alert drivers if their car is veering.

City leaders say they will schedule community meetings with engineers from the SCDOT to keep people informed and answer any questions that arise.