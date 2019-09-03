Greenville City fire to climb stairs to remember fallen 9/11 first responders

The City of Greenville Fire Department is honoring FDNY firefighters who gave their lives responding to 9/11.
Now they’re giving you the opportunity to also pay tribute, this weekend.

Registration starts at 7:30 AM on Saturday September 7 at the Landmark building in downtown Greenville where firefighters and the public will climb 110 flights of stairs.

Firefighters here in Greenville want to stress this isn’t a race.
There’s a 25 dollar donation to climb and you receive a T-shirt and free parking at the Landmark building garage.

Firefighters want you to know this is a task that shows dedication to the memory of firefighters lost in 9/11. Each person is given an ID tag of someone who was lost that day.
The building is at 301 North Main in Greeville, SC.

Visit this link to register http://events.firehero.org/site/TR?fr_id=2096&pg=entry or do so on the day of the event.

