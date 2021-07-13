Greenville city leaders asking for input on city expansion

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – City leaders have opened a public comment section over several proposals they say would impact development in the city.

The proposals are a part of the GVL 2040 plan. The City of Greenville told 7 News they want to make sure they are balancing development and protecting neighbors by reaching out for public opinion.

“We need to find a way to protect single family home owners and neighborhoods from commercial development that would harm their quality of life,” City of Greenville spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

According to Brotherton, the proposals being considered are just small steps in the whole process to draft the city’s land management ordinance.

“It’s this idea of making sure that we have quality growth, good development, we support economic development, but at the same time make sure that we keep that neighborhood character,” Brotherton said. “We want to protect people who have been living in their homes for many years from big huge buildings popping up next door.”

That’s why, she says, the city is seeking input from the community on things like affordable housing, traffic changes, off-street parking, outdoor dining, and garbage pick-up.

“So what we’re doing is we are requiring more neighborhood meetings, that is for the developers and staff to engage neighbors even more with how the city and how the community’s going to be developed,” Brotherton said. “So when you have a development, you need to be keenly aware of what kind of traffic this is going to generate and then also how to mitigate or get that traffic in and around the city.”

After hearing from the public, the planning commission will suggest changes then city council will vote to approve the proposed amendments.

If you are interested in learning more about the projects up for discussion or leaving a comment on a proposal, you can click here.

You have until Thursday, July 15 at 5 p.m. to submit your comment.