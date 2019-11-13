Greenville city leaders hosting second GVL 2040 open house

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – City leaders are hosting a second open house for their next comprehensive plan called GVL 2040.

The plan will guide decision-making in the city for years to come and considers the city’s next 20 years of growth.

Everyone who lives, works or visits Greenville is invited to the second open house, which is being held Tuesday, November 13th from 5-6:30pm at East North Street Academy, on 1720 East North Street.

There, members of the community can learn about trends shaping Greenville and give their input so city planners can know what issues to prioritize.

The City of Greenville’s Communications Manager Leslie Fletcher says the main topic Tuesday will be the South Downtown and its redevelopment over the next decade.

That includes the County Square project and how it will impact surrounding historic neighborhoods, along with the possibility for more trails or parks in the area.

City planners hope to hold public meetings every other month and finalize the master plan in Fall of 2020.

You can get involved without having to leave your home by filling out this new online survey with your hopes for Greenville’s future.

You can click here to register to receive email about GVL2040 upcoming meetings and announcements.