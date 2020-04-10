Greenville City leaders urge citizens to follow executive order this Easter weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several grocery stores, home improvement stores, and home goods stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. It’s a much-needed day of rest for workers who have been interacting with large crowds in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.



These include Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, Big Lots, Lowe’s, Bi-Lo, Publix, Cost Co, Sam’s Club, Aldi and Target.

Following the US Surgeon General’s recommendation that people avoid essential trips such as the grocery store, Greenville City officials are also encouraging people to stay home this holiday weekend.

Director of Communications and Neighborhood Outreach Beth Brotherton says Greenville City leaders are asking citizens to follow Governor Henry McMaster’s executive stay at home or work order, leaving their homes only to go to work, shop for essentials, exercise responsibly or check on family members.

“While we understand the desire for the normalcy and celebration that Easter gatherings would bring, we ask citizens to respect the recommendation of medical professionals who advise us that isolating now will allow us to enjoy our traditions later. Please protect the vulnerable by following social distance protocols and all aspects of the Governor’s Executive Order,” she said.

If you do need to leave your house for essential goods, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone wear a cotton face covering in public. You can find instructions to make your own face covering using cloth and elastic bands.

However, Bon Secours St. Francis Nurse Practitioner Brandi Giles warns against relying on face coverings to protect you fully from contracting the coronavirus, saying she has seen an alarming number of seniors and others at risk in public, wearing masks but not practicing safe social distancing.

“The biggest concern I have is we are putting a lot of faith in these masks. They are not going to protect you 100%… If you are younger and healthier, check on your parents and your grandparents and elderly family members and offer to do their grocery shopping for them.”

Bon Secours St. Francis Health has posted several suggestions about creating face coverings, saying that they should allow you to breathe without restrictions, have multiple fabric layers, fit tightly on the sides of your face. Officials say they should not be uncomfortable and should be secured to your face with ear loops or ties.

Cloth face coverings can be made inexpensively with common household items. The CDC has many suggestions for ways to create your own cloth face coverings at home. See their recommendations here.

Bon Secours St. Francis has these recommendations for use:

-After wearing your face covering in public, be careful when removing it from your face. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and be sure to wash your hands right away.

-Wash your cloth face covering frequently. The material you are using for your covering should be able to withstand machine washing and drying without any damage.

-Don’t use cloth face coverings on kids under the age of 2. Also, unconscious or incapacitated individuals who are unable to remove a covering without assistance should not wear one.

Stay updated on what Bon Secours is doing related to COVID-19.