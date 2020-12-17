Greenville Co. adds more in-person days for high schoolers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Administrators from the Greenville County School District made an announcement Thursday morning that they will increase in-person attendance for high schoolers starting January 19th.

Right now, Greenville County high school students are in-person 40% of the time, which is two days a week.

However, that’s going to change.

High schoolers will add a 3rd and 4th day to their in-person schedule, based off their color group.

Fridays will be a rotation day, meaning students will learn from home every 4th Friday.

The plan, called the 75% plan, is being put in place despite hundreds of COVID-19 cases just last week within the Greenville County school system.

Greenville County Superintendent, Dr. Burke Royster says with rising cases, students are safer in the classroom.

“We can be more effective working with the instructionally in-person,” Dr. Royster said. “We can be more effective with helping them with social and emotional issues in-person. This greatly benefits our students.”

He says there are some hurdles with bringing more students in.

One of them being, high schools in Greenville have the highest population of students.

Another one, concerns over being able to properly social distance.

“Obviously the physical size of high school students. High school students are adult size. The fact that they are, as evidence is beginning to show, more likely to carry this virus than younger students, that is a challenge,” Dr. Royster said.

He reassured those who have opted into being virtual full-time, they will still be able to do so.

This decision is being monitored as cases increase in the Greenville County area.

Dr. Royster says they will make adjustments if they reach a certain threshold of COVID cases with staff and students.