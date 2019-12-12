Greenville Co. animal shelter offers free adoptions through December

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’ve been thinking about adopting a furry friend, now is your chance!

Adoptions at Animal Care, a no-kill shelter, are free through Dec. 31.

The adoption includes:

Spay or neuter

Microchip and Registration

Vaccines

De-wormer

Flea Treatment

Heartworm Test (for dogs)

Feline Leukemia/FIV Test (for cats)

Coupons for local pet related businesses

$5 off coupon for Hill’s Science Diet pet food

If you’re interested in adopting, you can visit Animal Care and spend bonding time with the pet(s). The Animal Care Facebook page features some animals that are available, so you can take a sneak peek before you go.

But adoption counselors at the shelter can also help you find the perfect match.

“If you’ve never adopted a shelter pet before, you probably would not adopt any other way moving forward,” Animal Care Community Relations Coordinator Paula Church said. “They are really so thankful for their new families.”

Although the adoption fee is waived, there is still a vetting process so that unqualified people cannot adopt pets.

Animal Care personnel emphasized that there is a particular need for older dogs to be adopted and it’s important to adopt them because they typically spend more time in shelters.

Older dogs are usually house trained and have lived in homes before, making them more grateful for second chances, they said.

For more information, as well as a list of items you’ll need to bring with you to adopt, visit the Animal Care website here.