Greenville Co. breaks ground on Habitat for Humanity site

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Leaders in Greenville County joined together Friday morning to break ground on a Habitat for Humanity Community that will house 13 low income families.

More than 12,000 families are struggling to find housing that they can afford in the Greenville area.

This Habitat for Humanity community will meet a strong need for affordable housing in Greenville County. CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Greenville County, Monroe Free says he’s been there through the 12 years of planning and the preparation to get to this day

“It’s great to see good work finally come to fruition,” Free said. “But more importantly for our families. It’s thirteen families who their financial trajectory of their life is going to shift and change.”

He says he can’t wait to see those thirteen families in their new homes soon.

“That will be deeply, deeply satisfying,” Free said. “That’s why I’ve been doing this kind of work for 30 years- it’s to give people, families, and opportunity for stability, for security, for opportunities in life.”

Mayor of Simpsonville Paul Shoemaker says he’s thrilled about what the city is offering to these people and what they’re going to offer to the city.

“I know they’re going to take great pride of being a part of building their homes and then take great pride in being a part of the city and the city is really proud about them coming,” Mayor Shoemaker said.

This isn’t the only Habitat for Humanity project happening in Greenville County. The project will expand into Nicholtown and over 40 homes will be provided total.

Both housing communities together will take up to five years to complete.

The families that will live in both of these Habitat for Humanity houses have not been assigned yet.

Click here to apply to live in one of these communities.