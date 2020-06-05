Greenville Co. coroner seat sees challenger for first time in 29 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- For the last 29 years, Greenville County’s Coroner Parks Evans has run unopposed.

But this year, Evans will be challenged by former Greenville Police Department captain Stacey Owens.

Evans told us that his experience is valuable, and that the systems in place run smoothly.

“Experience matters especially during these times of the COVID pandemic,” Evans said. “And we’re working daily on changes that are happening because of the COVID virus, and that’s just something you couldn’t do if you didn’t have experience.”

With his long history as coroner, he’s also looking towards the future.

“We’ve got several things that we’re working on. We want to get the office nationally accredited. You know that’s a long process that we’re trying to work through,” Evans said.

In a 100 day plan, Owens wants to address several things very quickly.

One of those is also a national accreditation, but he plans to implement multiple procedures along with that.

“Policies and procedures have to be addressed immediately and those are easy things to do,” Owens said. “That goes along with field training for the deputy coroners.”

Additionally, Owens wants to change the deputy coroner’s normal work schedule to save overtime expenses and improve the work quality.

“They’re working a lot of hours, extended hours, and I want to be able to look at that schedule, tweak it some to where they’re not having to work so much,” Owens said.

The statewide primary is Tuesday, June 9. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.