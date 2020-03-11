Greenville Co. council passes sunset resolution 7 to 5

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A county resolution that was voted down last week, which would eliminate resolutions passed before 2016, passed 7 to 5 in a special meeting Wednesday.
We reported on Tuesday that if passed, the resolution, called the “sunset” resolution, would get rid of an anti-gay resolution that has been on the books since 1996, in addition to other resolutions.
Before the meeting Wednesday, supporters of the LGBTQ community gathered outside of County Square ahead of the re-vote.
Our reporter, Ayla Ferrone said there was a big showing at the meeting Wednesday, and said there was at least 50 people in the lobby of County Square.
The following is how each county council member voted during Wednesday’s re-vote:
- Lis Seman – YES
- Dan Tripp – NO
- Xanthene Norris – YES
- Joe Dill – NO
- Butch Kirven – YES
- Ennis Fant – YES
- Bob Taylor – NO
- Willis Meadows – NO
- Sid Cates – NO
- Michael Barnes – NO
- Rick Roberts – YES
- Lynn Ballard – YES
Following the passing of the resolution, LGBTQ leaders gave an emotional press conference thanking the council members who voted in favor of the sunset clause.
Ayla will have more on this story tonight starting at 5 p.m. on 7 News.