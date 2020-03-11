Greenville Co. council passes sunset resolution 7 to 5

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A county resolution that was voted down last week, which would eliminate resolutions passed before 2016, passed 7 to 5 in a special meeting Wednesday.

We reported on Tuesday that if passed, the resolution, called the “sunset” resolution, would get rid of an anti-gay resolution that has been on the books since 1996, in addition to other resolutions.

Before the meeting Wednesday, supporters of the LGBTQ community gathered outside of County Square ahead of the re-vote.

Supporters of the LGBTQ community gathered outside of County Square ahead of the controversial re-vote on the sunset resolution. I’ll have the latest tonight on @WSPA7. Here’s my story from yesterday: https://t.co/F9mIAdiio4 pic.twitter.com/mWq8BaX6KV — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) March 11, 2020

Our reporter, Ayla Ferrone said there was a big showing at the meeting Wednesday, and said there was at least 50 people in the lobby of County Square.

Meeting starting now. Councilwoman Liz Seman is sporting a rainbow colored outfit—seemingly in solidarity. Looks like all council members are present. pic.twitter.com/pr7WvKEPEZ — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) March 11, 2020

They are keeping the doors of County Council open so those outside can hear what happens. Seems like more people are pouring in by the minute. Maybe 100 in the lobby at this point. pic.twitter.com/VJ2e9alCRa — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) March 11, 2020

The following is how each county council member voted during Wednesday’s re-vote:

Lis Seman – YES

Dan Tripp – NO

Xanthene Norris – YES

Joe Dill – NO

Butch Kirven – YES

Ennis Fant – YES

Bob Taylor – NO

Willis Meadows – NO

Sid Cates – NO

Michael Barnes – NO

Rick Roberts – YES

Lynn Ballard – YES

Following the passing of the resolution, LGBTQ leaders gave an emotional press conference thanking the council members who voted in favor of the sunset clause.

