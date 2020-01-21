Greenville Co. Council will not rescind 1996 ‘anti-gay’ resolution

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Council will not rescind a 1996 resolution that denounced same-sex lifestyles at its Tuesday meeting, a councilman said Monday.

An LGBTQ+ non-profit group, Upstate Pride SC, asked the council to rescind the resolution.

“In May 1996, Greenville County Council passed a resolution stating that the homosexual lifestyle is incompatible with community standards,” the group said in a letter posted on its website. “It is time to remove this bigotry as the official position of the Greenville County Council.”

Upstate Pride SC’s board of directors told 7 News via email the group plans to attend Tuesday’s 6 p.m. council meeting.

The group’s concerns are not listed in part of the council’s agenda so its members will be speaking to council members during the public comment period at the end of the meeting.

District 25 Councilman Ennis Fant said the request to rescind the resolution is not on the agenda because it is no longer relevant.

Fant said the measure effectively expired the same year it was passed in a 9-3 vote.

“Decisions made by one council cannot bind the next council,” he said. “So that resolution that was passed in ’96 effectively died on December 31st of that year.”

Fant went on to say it was not within the 1996 council’s scope to pass the measure in the first place.

“We have three primary responsibilities: public safety, infrastructure and land management,” he said. “We don’t go into social issues. I’m more concerned about paving roads that desperately need to be paved than who gets to love whom.”

Upstate Pride SC said while its leaders understand the resolution is no longer applicable, they believe “it’s pertinent that the view of the past county council be officially addressed and withdrawn.”