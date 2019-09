GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of a death investigation.

Deputies responded to 2026 Oak Grove Road in Landrum at about 10:50 a.m. after an individual, scouting for deer, discovered a decomposed body in a wooded area over a mile off the road.

There is no word yet on the victim’s identity or possible suspects at this time.

