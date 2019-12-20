Greenville Co. deputies investigate after man found shot to death in vehicle

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots at the 100 block of Mansion Circle in Piedmont at about 7:51 p.m., deputies said.

They found a man deceased inside of a vehicle, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division are on scene conducting the investigation, deputies said.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

