Greenville Co. deputies investigate after missing person’s car found in Greenwood Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies are searching for missing 21-year-old Flavie Cocard. (Photo: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are seeking information on a missing woman after her car was found in Greenwood County.

Flavie Alix Marie Cocard, 21, was last seen on Dec. 15 before telling family that she was leaving for unknown reasons, deputies said.

On Dec. 17, an abandoned vehicle belonging to Cocard was discovered by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office in Greenwood County.

Deputies say she is described as a white female with French descent. She is 5’4”/190lbs with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of flowers on her chest area and multiple scars on her arms.

At this time, investigators are asking for anyone with information to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories