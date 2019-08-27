Greenville Co. deputies investigate deadly shooting on Westbrook Dr.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound at 3 Westbrook Drive early Tuesday morning.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

There are currently no suspects in the shooting.

Deputies say more information will be released as details become available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.