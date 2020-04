GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle.

Emergency dispatch tells 7 news the call came in around 10:24 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to dispatch, deputies responded to the scene on Pine Creek Drive near Saint John Methodist Church.

The Greenville County coroner did confirm one person was found dead inside the burning vehicle, but said the investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.