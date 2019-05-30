Greenville Co. deputies receiving increase in pay

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies will be receiving a pay raise.

This increase comes after nearly 90 deputies packed county council last week, asking for an increase in pay.

According to Bob Mihalic, county leaders approved giving Greenville County deputies a pay increase effective immediately at a budget workshop Wednesday.

The increase will bring starting deputy’s annual salary to nearly $40,000 a year. Certified deputies will be making more than $41,000. Master deputies will be making more than $48,000. Sergeants will be making more than $53,000 per year.

In July, the county budget will be voted on again to give all county employees a 2.5 percent cost of living raise, according to Mihalic. Deputies would receive another bump in pay with that increase as well.

