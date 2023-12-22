GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body cam footage Friday in reference to a fatal deputy-involved shooting last month on Carver Street.

Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th, the SWAT team was assisting Homeland Security Investigations with an ongoing drug investigation.

Previously, deputies did not release information to 7NEWS on how exactly the situation unfolded. In a video posted Friday morning to the GCSO YouTube, deputies further explain what events occurred that led to the fatal shooting.

Deputies said shortly before 3 p.m., 34-year-old Justin Barrett McCarrell arrived at a residence on Carver Street. Unbeknownst to him, McCarrell was met by undercover agents with the HSI.

SWAT team members were staged inside a bedroom at the scene before McCarrell’s arrival according to deputies.

Authorities said when one of the agents stepped outside the residence, McCarrell pulled the door shut and locked it. SWAT members said they heard a commotion and a repeated yelling of the word ‘police’ when they decided to exit the room and encounter McCarrell.

Deputies said when authorities exited the bedroom, they located McCarrell armed in the hallway at the front door.

Officials said one deputy fired his firearm when McCarrell raised his weapon.

McCarrell went out of the front door and dropped his firearm while falling on the ground. After he was shot, McCarrell was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy who fired their weapon was placed on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said it was determined that the deputy involved in the incident fired their weapon and no policies consistent with the sheriff’s office protocol were violated.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting and no further information will be released at this time.