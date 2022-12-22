GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking the public to avoid an area after a suspicious item was left outside the front of Walmart on Woodruff Road.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. in reference to the store located at 1451 Woodruff Road.

The sheriff’s office said the bomb squad is at the scene and K-9 deputies are currently performing a sweep.

Investigators said the public should avoid the area until it is cleared by law enforcement.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.