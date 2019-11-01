Greenville Co. deputies search for suspects who fled near Old Hunts Bridge Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for two suspects who fled from officers in Greenville County.

At about 1:15 p.m., deputies say two occupants, described as a black male and white male with red hair and no shirt, ran from a parked car near 420 Old Hunts Bridge.

Deputies learned the vehicle was stolen during the commission of an auto break in that occurred on Oct. 27.

Deputies have requested the assistance of air support and K-9’s to assist in locating the suspects.

