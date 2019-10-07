Greenville Co. deputies searching for 11-year-old boy

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen riding a bicycle on Sunday evening.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Kenny Newell was reported missing around midnight.

Deputies said Kenny left his home on Rosalee Drive near Piedmont around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Kenny is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and green Converse shoes.

The sheriff’s office said deputies searched for the missing boy with the assistance of K-9’s, however the search was unsuccessful.

Anyone who knows Kenny’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

