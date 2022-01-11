Greenville Co. deputies searching for man wanted for father’s murder

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators and members of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Investigations Team (F.A.S.I.T.) are searching for a man wanted for his father’s murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, 21-year-old Aaron John Bruhn is wanted for the murder of Johnathan Bruhn, who was shot and killed Tuesday morning in his home located on High Peak Drive in Greenville.

Deputies believed Aaron is armed and dangerous. They describe him as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored jacket with a hood, white shoes and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Aaron’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.