Greenville Co. Deputies locate missing 12-year-old

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have safely located a 12-year-old that went missing in Greenville Sunday afternoon.

This is a breaking news update. The previous story can be found below:

with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12-year-old runaway juvenile last seen Sunday afternoon.

Deputies are looking for 12-year-old Annelece “Annie” Reeves who reportedly ran away from the area of Rutherford Street and Shaw Street in Greenville on Sunday, January 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Annie was last seen wearing a purple jacket and blue jeans. Anyone who has seen or comes in contact with her is asked to call 911 immediately.

The sheriff’s office search and rescue team is currently on the scene.

