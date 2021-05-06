Greenville Co. deputies seek info on string of neighborhood break-ins

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a string of auto break-ins that happened in a Greenville County subdivision Thursday morning.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information related to auto break- ins at the Remington Ranch subdivision. Cash and one vehicle were stolen.

The incidents happened between 3 a.m. – 5 a.m. Investigators believe the suspects broke into at least 12 vehicles at 10 different homes; all of which were left unlocked, deputies said.

Investigators believe there are at least four suspects involved, however only two are shown in the photographs.

During one particular auto break-in, the masked suspect(s) stole keys that were left in the center console and subsequently stole the 2021 grey Nissan Rogue (tag:UDV-269.)

Investigators have obtained the provided surveillance and ask for anyone with information about these cases to call Investigator Brown at 864-467-8319 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

