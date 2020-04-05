Greenville Co. Deputies, SWAT in standoff at Greer residence

1  of  19
by: WSPA Staff

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Deputies, along with SWAT, are currently in negotiations with a suspect after receiving a call that a woman had been shot.

According to a release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was shot with what is believed to be a pellet gun at a residence on Suber Rd. in Greer. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is okay and safe, but the suspect is still reportedly in possession of a firearm. Deputies are currently attempting negotiations.

