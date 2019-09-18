Greenville Co. deputy fired for ‘conduct unbecoming’ related to arrest back in Aug., sheriff’s office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that a deputy was fired last week for his conduct related to the arrest of a man back in August.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood, Deputy James Pregel was fired on Sept. 11 from the sheriff’s office for “conduct unbecoming.”

Pregel was a deputy on the Directed Patrol United before his firing.

Flood said his termination was related to the arrest of Zebbie Hudgens.

According to court records, Hudgens was charged in late July with driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs on a highway and resisting arrest.

