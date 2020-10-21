Greenville Co. Deputy killed in line of duty remembered for his kindness and compassion

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The Upstate continues to mourn the death of a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Sargent. Sgt. Conley Jumper was killed while on duty Tuesday afternoon.

Two people have been named as suspects in the deadly accident. According to SLED, Tornell Laureano and Ray Kelly are both facing charges. Laureano was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center, and Kelly remains in the hospital.

This after a traffic stop on I-85 turned deadly, when a suspect began fighting with deputies, leading to accident that ultimately killed Sgt. Jumper.

The sheriff post humorously promoting Jumper from Master Deputy to Sergeant due to his long service to the community. And a memorial in honor of him has been growing since news of his death spread across the Upstate.

Remembered as a gentle giant, a smiling face, with a passion for service.

“I think his smile is what you saw immediately past his height,” Rhonda Rhodes, principal at Taylors Elementary, said.

Those who knew Sgt. Conley Jumper knew him as all of these things, and so much more.

Hundreds of members of his law enforcement family, escorting his body on Wednesday from Prisma Hospital to the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home.

Sgt. Jumper touched many lives, including those of school children at Taylor’s Elementary.

“I think represented all things good between the relationship with the school district and law enforcement,” Rhodes said.

She said Jumper would often come to the school, spreading his contagious spirit.

“He represented, I think, the soft side showing just kids that strength can be kind and compassionate as well,” Rhodes said.

Elsewhere in Greenville, flags were lowered to half staff, flowers were laid out, and the gentle giant’s smile towered over downtown.

Rhodes saying Jumper was able to teach us all a lesson in his time here on earth.

“I guess the beauty of all of this but also the heartbreak that comes with it as well,” she said.

Saying the best way to honor him now is to live in his footsteps.

“Just being that kind compassionate giving person that he was,” Rhodes said.