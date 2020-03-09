Greenville Co. election officials taking precautions for coronavirus ahead of Tues. sheriff race

News

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Election Commission officials said they are taking precautions to protect voters heading to the polls Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Greenville County Election Commission Director Conway Belangia, they will be sanitizing the voting machines before people start voting in the special election for Greenville County Sheriff, and then will sanitize again in the afternoon.

Belangia told us that they are currently working to put hand sanitizer in polling places, but said they are finding a hard time finding hand sanitizer.

He said they do not want voters to bring their own wipes to wipe down the machines, and suggested that anyone concerned about using the machine to use their knuckle to select a candidate, followed by the use of sanitizer.

