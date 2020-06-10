Greenville Co. election separated by one vote, voting issue possible cause

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The race for the Republican nomination for Greenville County Council District 22 is separated by a single-vote margin in Tuesday’s unofficial results. Greenville County Office of Elections and Registration Director Conway Belangia says this race and others may have been affected by voting issues at multiple precincts.

The issues first came to light Tuesday night.

Belangia told 7News the problems primarily stemmed from human error. Some precincts offered as many as six different ballots to voters depending on where they live. If voters selected the wrong district or if poll workers accidentally chose the wrong ballot, results could be affected, he said.

Final results for District 22 County Council and other races will not be in until every last provisional ballot, of which there are about 140, are counted,

“Which ones may affect [District 22] information, we don’t know,” Belangia said. “We won’t know until tomorrow at noon. When those are put in, we’ll have official numbers and see where we are: one vote difference, tie, two or three votes difference, whatever.”

Both candidates, Kenneth Cosgrove and Stan Tzouvelekas, told us they trust the process and will be at peace with results, whether or not the current count changes Thursday.

According to the unofficial results, Cosgrove currently leads Tzouvelekas 2,660 to 2,659.