Greenville Co. investigators warn of scammers posing as bank fraud specialists

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials have issued a warning to the public, warning of a recent scam about alleged criminals identifying themselves as bank fraud specialists to try to get bank account information.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, they’ve received complaints since August regarding scammers “spoofing” phone numbers beginning with “800” and “864.”

The callers would then say they were with their bank’s fraud department, repeating the customers last four numbers on their debit card, and then would request for the customer to “confirm” their account number.

According to the release, the scammers would then steal money from the customer’s accounts after getting their account numbers.

“Investigators want to reiterate to never provide personal or account information over the phone to people you do not recognize. Furthermore, in the event of potential fraudulent activity, most banks will call or electronically send a list of the most recent transactions and then request for the customer to confirm or deny these transactions. Banks should not request account information when calling for suspicious activity,” according to the release.

If you receive a call like this, call your bank directly and report the activity to the fraud department. You can then call the sheriff’s office at 864-467-5300 to file a report.