GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Law enforcement in Greenville County will be discussing a new street drug at a press conference on Wednesday.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police and the Greenville County Multijurisdiction Drug Enforcement Unit will speak on what they say is an “extremely dangerous street drug that is circulating our communities” at 2 p.m.

WSPA will stream it here and on Facebook.