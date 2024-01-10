GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on January 2, for trying to redeem cash with stolen lottery tickets.

According to SLED, Luther Still, Jr., 46, is being charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets.

On November 18 2023, at around 12:36 a.m., at a Greenville County Quick Trip, Still Jr., used two stolen scratch off lottery tickets and redeemed them for a total of $100.

The tickets were stolen by Still Jr. from a BP gas station in Piedmont.