Greenville Co. murder suspect arrested in PA after police chase

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect wanted out of Greenville County has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Deputies say Tony Merritt, who was wanted in the March 21 killing of Twana McDaniel, has been arrested in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania following a police chase.

We previously reported that Twana Alberta McDaniel, 42, of Greenville was shot to death on 1st Street in the Woodside Community of Greenville County.

Merritt will eventually be extradited back to Greenville to face his murder charge, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.