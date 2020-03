GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A parent in Greenville Co. who was identified Tuesday as a possible coronavirus case does not have the virus.

We previously reported that their student was being self- quarantined after the parent reported being sick.

School officials have determined that the Hillcrest Middle School parent is sick and has seen a doctor, but has no known exposure to the virus.

They say the parent has not been quarantined.