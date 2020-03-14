Greenville Co. Rec suspending all recreational programs

1  of  11
News

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Rec announced Saturday that all youth and adult athletic and recreational programs and events have been suspended.

This includes all after-school programs, community center programs and rentals.

