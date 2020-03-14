Greenville Co. Rec suspending all recreational programs

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - The South Carolina Board of Medical Examiners and the South Carolina Board of Nursing are utilizing procedures to temporarily license individuals in response to the coronavirus crisis.

"This is another great tool to combat this virus' potential impact to our state," said Gov. Henry McMaster in a release from the governor's office. "The ability to expedite this licensure process gives us greater assurance that we will have the medical health professionals and resources we need in order to keep South Carolinians safe."