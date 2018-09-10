Greenville Co. resident dies from West Nile Virus, DHEC says

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved FILE

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said a Greenville County resident has died from West Nile Virus.

According to a DHEC news release, the West Nile death is the first in South Carolina this year.

So far in 2018, DHEC has confirmed seven human cases of West Nile Virus -- with five of the seven confirmed human cases being in the Upstate region.

According to the release, there have also been West Nile Virus confirmed in five birds and one horse.

DHEC officials said the rick of serious illness or death from West Nile Virus is low, and said less than one percent of people develop a potentially fatal swelling of the brain -- or encephalitis.

"Most people infected with West Nile Virus have no symptoms," from the release. "About one in five people infected becomes ill within two to 14 days with symptoms including fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, and occasionally nausea and vomiting. They may often experience sensitivity to light and inflammation of the eyelids, and some may have a rash."

The following are ways DHEC says are the most effective in preventing mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile Virus:

Use repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535.

Make sure your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

Eliminate standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.

Wear light-colored clothing to cover the skin to reduce risk of bites.

For more information, visit www.scdhec.gov/westnile.