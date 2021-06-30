Greenville Co. road fee ruled ‘invalid,’ county leaders evaluating impact of ruling

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The $25 road fee taxpayers in Greenville County have paying has been ruled unconstitutional. South Carolina’s Supreme Court has ruled it invalid and lawmakers behind the case are hoping other counties with similar fees follow suit.

“They’re all rough, we definitely need something done with our roads,” said Upstate Resident, Trudy Golightly.

“Bumpy, mostly it’s the potholes though,” said Greenville County Resident, Max Filter.

These are the kind of complaints State Rep. Mike Burns told 7 News, he hears a lot.

“Every single day of every single week, when is my road going to get paved?,” Representative Mike Burns told us.

Greenville County residents told us they want results from the county’s $25 road fee.

“Nobody is fixing the roads so where is our money going?,” Golightly asked.

But Greenville County taxpayers can now find a different way to spend that 25 bucks. South Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled that fee, unconstitutional.

“A fee has to give some value or benefit different than the general public, according to state law and it didn’t do that. Taxes are value-based, they have to be assessed on values and it didn’t do that,” Rep. Burns said.

Rep. Burns told us he hopes this will set a precedent for other South Carolina counties utilizing a similar fee.

Leaders with Greenville County couldn’t tell us what this means for taxpayers right now. However they said they’re evaluating the impact of this ruling now.