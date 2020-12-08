Greenville Co. School board discuss updating attendance and re-opening plans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster will ask school board members to approve a revised attendance plan framework Tuesday morning, which will affect the number of days students will attend in-person in the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Dr. Royster is asking the board to grant him more flexibility when making decisions on the scheduling for students across the district, based on several factors and data from multiple sources.

On September 16, the Administration last requested that the Board amend the attendance plan framework to allow flexibility to consider additional factors beyond the DHEC county incidence rating and utilize Attendance Plan 0, 1, or 2 with a DHEC designation of High. The additional factors included:

Providing added weight to the two-week new incidence rate per 100,000 population

Consideration of the positive test rate relative to the number of tests performed per 100,000 population

Student and employee adherence to protocols

Level of spread within schools

Continued availability of appropriate staffing levels, including substitutes

As district officials are now planning for an increase of in-person days for high school students for the second semester, Dr. Royster is requesting that board members revisit their “original, very restrictive attendance plan framework” and requests “that the Board approve a revised attendance plan framework that allows a more expansive basis for decision-making for all students at all levels, not just by exception.”

Currently, elementary school students are attending school in person 5 days a week and middle school students in the district are transitioning to 5 days a week of in-person instruction.

Superintendent Dr. Royster is requesting that he be allowed “to decide, based upon multiple factors and data… whether to operate the School District, groups of schools, or individual schools within the School District on different attendance plans ranging from 100% virtual to 100% in-person.”

According to the meeting’s agenda notes, input for these decisions may include but not be limited to:

DHEC Community incidence data

GCS internal statistics

Ability to appropriately staff facilities

Ability to maintain DHEC-recommended protocols

Monitoring of local hospital/ICU bed utilization

Consultation with state and local public health and medical authorities

Data from the Qualtrics National COVID-19 School Response Dashboard and other research from major universities and public health agencies

Other exigent circumstances

The Committee of the Whole meeting started at 9 a.m. and is being streamed on Greenville County Schools’ website.

The update to scheduling is scheduled to be discussed at 10:35 a.m.