Leaders with Greenville Co. school board wait for a response from DHEC, governor’s office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County school board is still waiting for a response from the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Governor’s Office about shorten quarantine time for students.

The school board sent a letter to SCDHEC last week, calling on state health leaders to shorten quarantine time for students so they miss less school.

However, state health leaders said, if schools follow the current guidance, very few students should have to be absent.

The last two years haven’t been entirely easy for Jennifer Bach’s family.

“Last year, he had the MIS-C one, then he got it in March, then he had it in July and then he had it again in January,” said Greenville County Mom, Jennifer Bach.

COVID-19, quarantines and isolations which for Bach has meant, missed work.

“It’s difficult because I can’t go to work and I have to pay for childcare for the little ones who also have to stay out,” Bach told 7NEWS.

Her situation is becoming all but rare.

In fact, data collected by the Greenville County School District shows nearly 35,000 students have missed school over the last couple of months because of COVID-19 exposure. However, that data also mentions few of those students end up testing positive.

That’s why board chairman Roger Meek said they’re asking state health leaders to change the student quarantine guidelines to match what the teachers and staff follow. He told us that would mean not missing five days of school if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Instead, coming back with a mask and no symptoms.

“We’d like to get kids back in the school as quick as possible and that would allow us to do that with our testing or if we had the test to stay tests,” Greenville County School Board Chairman, Roger Meek, told 7NEWS.

However, leaders with DHEC said in a statement to 7NEWS, if the district follows their ‘test to stay’ program, very few students should have to miss school. That’s when students who are exposed, stay in school by wearing a mask, monitoring symptoms and get a negative rapid test between day five and day seven.

Meek said they’re all for that program but haven’t been provided the testing supplies.

“Called today, they still have not responded. We volunteered to send a truck to Columbia to pick them up if they let us know when they’re ready,” said Meek.

No special board meeting is planned for this week, as of right now. Their next board meeting is next Tuesday.

Meek said right now, they’re waiting on an official response from DHEC.