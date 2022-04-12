GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A unanimous decision Tuesday to thank the first responders who answered the calls for help at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville on March 31.

A round of applause roared from the Greenville County School Board Tuesday afternoon.

“To react and to be on the scene as quickly as they were, is phenomenal,” said Lynda Leventis-Wells with the Greenville County School Board.

That applause, was a way for school board members to show their appreciation for not only first responders but also their district leader, Superintendent, Dr. Burke Royster.

Almost two weeks ago, shots rang out at one of his district’s middle schools.

Those shots hit and killed 12-year-old student, Jamari Jackson.

School board members gathered for their usual board meeting Tuesday. But this tragedy, weighed heavy on some of their minds.

“I’ll make a motion to approve the letters of appreciation to first responders, and school and district staff,” Chairman of the Greenville County School Board, Roger Meek said.

The board as a whole though, chose to recognize those who stepped up in a time of crisis as they still work through the aftermath of tragedy.