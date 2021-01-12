Greenville Co. School Board to vote on giving a bonus to all staff members

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Tuesday during a “special called meeting,” the Greenville County School board will vote on distributing a one-time bonus to all school district employees and a extending coronavirus leave benefits.

If the proposal for the bonus passes, the school district would distribute a one-time bonus of $1,000 to all salaried exempt personnel, a one-time bonus of $500 for all salaried and hourly non-exempt personnel, and one-time bonus of $100 for adjunct personnel.

The estimated total cost of this bonus, according to the proposal, is $9.4 million. The funding would come from unused General Fund revenue from FY20 ($9M) and, for Food and Nutrition Services employees, the FANS Fund Balance ($0.4M).

The district will also vote on extending leave benefits that expired on December 31, 2020. These benefits would give employees up to 80 hours of “special leave” if they must quarantine because of the virus, and would apply to anyone quarantining within January 1st to August of 2021.

According to the proposal, the money for leave would come from the Cares Act.

Director of Media Relations Tim Waller said this is a way of acknowledging the extra duties employees have taken on since the pandemic began.

“Superintendent Dr. Royster, at this time especially, as this virus rages on, believes this is important for morale,” he said. “Hopefully, this will give employees a boost and make them feel good for all the extra effort they’ve put into this.”

Dr. Royster said the purpose of the bonuses would be to acknowledge the “extraordinary efforts of GCS employees during the pandemic.”

“With the exception of healthcare, I believe the COVID pandemic has had a greater impact on education than maybe any other segment of society,” Dr. Royster said. “Our employees have been asked to innovate on a dime, learn, implement and monitor extensive protocols and procedures, selflessly respond to the basic needs of the community, create previously unknown attendance options, and serve as counselors and comforters, while fulfilling their duties using multiple in-person and remote platforms. All these have been accomplished while trusting that the protocols and mitigation factors we have in place are sufficient to protect them, their families, and their students.”

The special called meeting begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday.