Greenville Co. school bus evacuated

GREENVILLE CO. (WSPA) — A Greenville County school bus was evacuated Tuesday after a canister of pepper spray went off on the bus.

GCS officials tell us that at approximately 4:45 p.m. a bus pulled over on CCC Camp Road near Greer High School after a canister of pepper spray went off on the bus, affecting student’s ability to breathe.

Seven students as well as the driver were checked by emergency medical services due to their proximity to the spray, according to Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools.

It’s not known whether the canister was set off intentionally. The canister has been recovered by law enforcement officers.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

