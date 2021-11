GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened on Harrison Bridge Rd. and Rocky Creek Rd. at about 8 a.m., according to Greenville County Schools. 22 kids were on board at the time of the crash and none of them were injured.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The bus driver has been charged with failure to yield, according to SCHP.